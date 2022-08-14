Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE AGI opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.78.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Alamos Gold

