Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Up 6.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 859,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 883,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.
