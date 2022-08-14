Allbirds (BIRD) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allbirds to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.37% 15.28% 7.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -7.62 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 15.98

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allbirds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

26.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allbirds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 8 0 2.57 Allbirds Competitors 230 1269 1984 58 2.53

Allbirds presently has a consensus target price of $10.86, indicating a potential upside of 106.41%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Allbirds rivals beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

