Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

