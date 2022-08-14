Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.88.
ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
ALNY opened at $233.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
