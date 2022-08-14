Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,227 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 238,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 140,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

