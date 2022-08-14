Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $45.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of AOSL opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $180,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.
