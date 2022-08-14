Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.79. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

