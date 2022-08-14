Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.