Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Michigan Retirement System’s 6th Largest Position

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $461,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

