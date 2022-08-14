Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

