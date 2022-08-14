Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

