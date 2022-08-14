Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

