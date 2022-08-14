Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

