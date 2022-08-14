Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,955,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

