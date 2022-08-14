Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

