Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Angi by 354.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

