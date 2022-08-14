Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.43

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 7459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $7,889,710. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 67,496 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

