Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Appian has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,803,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $324,234.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 358,568 shares of company stock worth $16,311,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Appian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

