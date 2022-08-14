Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE AIT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

