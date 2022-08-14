Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Down 4.1%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.33 and last traded at $114.00. Approximately 6,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 138,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.89.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

