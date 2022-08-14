Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 392.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Aptinyx Trading Down 32.3 %

Shares of APTX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

