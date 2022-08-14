Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

