Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 8,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,629,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593. 30.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

