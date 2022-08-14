Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 13.3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.29. 11,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 421,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

