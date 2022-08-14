Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert T. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,918 shares of company stock worth $437,554 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Arhaus by 18.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

