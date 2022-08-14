Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

