Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.88. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $7,026,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.