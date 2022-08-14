ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.00.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ASM International stock opened at $311.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.44. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

