AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 569,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,468,057 shares.The stock last traded at $66.47 and had previously closed at $64.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of -162.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

