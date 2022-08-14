AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 681,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,058,628 shares.The stock last traded at $66.80 and had previously closed at $64.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

