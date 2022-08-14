Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.92. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 83,880 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 25.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.