ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

TSE ATA opened at C$46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

