Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 6.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,715,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
