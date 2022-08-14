Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 6.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,715,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

