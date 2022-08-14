Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,364 shares of company stock worth $2,241,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

