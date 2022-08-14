Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $129.49 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

