Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $1,045,650.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,045,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,811.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,882,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,161,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

