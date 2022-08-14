AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 331,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. AZZ has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

