B. Riley Raises Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $26.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 335,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.