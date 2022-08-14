B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25.

B2Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.39.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

