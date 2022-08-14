Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$11.45 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.12.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

