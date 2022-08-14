Bank of America Lowers BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,907,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.