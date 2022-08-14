Bank of America Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Neutral

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 86.15% from the stock’s current price.

LAW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

