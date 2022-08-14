Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $54,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

