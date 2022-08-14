Barclays Trims Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price to $16.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.87% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

