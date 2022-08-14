Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.40 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barings BDC by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barings BDC by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 122,267 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

