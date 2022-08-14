Barrington Research Lowers Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $27.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE:OUT opened at $19.90 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 12,443.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

