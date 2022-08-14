BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $17.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.
Separately, TheStreet lowered BBQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
BBQ Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BBQ stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. BBQ has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BBQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BBQ by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.
