Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $116.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after acquiring an additional 591,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,863,000 after purchasing an additional 501,827 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after buying an additional 298,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

