Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZLYF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Beazley has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.64.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.