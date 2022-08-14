Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZLYF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.
Beazley Trading Up 15.5 %
Shares of Beazley stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Beazley has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.64.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beazley (BZLYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.